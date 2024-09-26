Loranger schools placed into brief lockdown after reports student had gun; teenager taken into custody

LORANGER - Three Loranger schools were placed into a brief lockdown when faculty received a tip that a student might have a gun in their car.

No immediate danger was found, and no students were injured.

The three Loranger schools were placed into lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ a 17-year-old student was taken into custody for possessing the gun.

The lockdown was lifted and no students were in danger.