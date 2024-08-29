80°
Loranger man arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography
LORANGER - A Loranger man was arrested Thursday for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Marvin Cutrer Jr., 35, was arrested for fifteen counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and five counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
Agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Cutrer was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
The arrest was made as a result of an investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit, U.S. Homeland Security and TPSO.
