Longtime Tiger football assistant Corey Raymond out at LSU, off to Florida

After ten season with the LSU Tigers as an assistant coach Corey Raymond, a former LSU player in the early 90's is no longer the cornerbacks coach in Baton Rouge, instead heading south to SEC rival Florida.

Matt Zenitz first reported the news via Twitter that Raymond would be joining new Gators head coach Billy Napier in Gainesville.

The shocking news sent ripples through the LSU fanbase as they've been accustomed to one of the best, if not the best defensive secondary year in and year out under Raymond's tutelage.

I will miss Corey Raymond more than anyone. A great man, coach, and friend.. I wish you all the best @LSUCoachRaymond. I pray Florida treats you like the star you are. Hate that you had to leave us to get that. https://t.co/XU7NgL48iE — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 8, 2021

Raymond is considered the "Godfather of DBU (Defensive Backs University)" after recruiting and developing some of the best in the college and professional game.

The New Iberia native, Raymond played six years in the NFL but spent the last ten years coaching at LSU.

More information on Raymond's LSU career can been seen below, a bio from the school's website:

Raymond’s secondary has produced seven first team All-Americans during his time at LSU, a list that includes Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018 and 2019) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019, 2020).

In addition, Delpit claimed the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

Under Raymond, LSU’s secondary has sent 14 players to the NFL Draft, including three first rounders – Adams and White (2017), and Eric Reid (2013), along with five second round picks that include Grant Delpit (2020), Kristen Fulton (2020), Donte Jackson (2019), Williams (2018) and Jalen Collins (2015).

Other LSU NFL Draft picks under Raymond’s watch include: cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (third round in 2013), cornerback Tharold Simon (fifth round in 2013), safety Jalen Collins (second round in 2015), cornerback Rashard Robinson (third round in 2016), safety Jalen Mills (seventh round in 2016), Donte Jackson (second round in 2018), and Greedy Williams (second round in 2019).

Most recently, defensive backs JaCoby Stevens (sixth round) and Kary Vincent Jr. (seventh round) both added their names to NFL rosters in the 2021 draft.

Of the 14 players that have been drafted under Raymond’s watch, 10 have started games in the NFL and four have appeared in the Pro Bowl.

Raymond’s primary focus for the past three years has been that of the cornerbacks and that unit has thrived under his watch. In 2020, LSU ranked No. 2 in the SEC in interceptions with 13 with true freshman Eli Ricks ranking No. 2 in the conference with four to his credit.

Raymond was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers from 1989-91. He capped his LSU career with 185 tackles and eight interceptions. Following his career with the Tigers, Raymond spent six seasons in the NFL – three with the New York Giants and three with the Detroit Lions. In 90 games in the NFL, Raymond started 60 times and intercepted 11 passes to go with 258 tackles.

THE RAYMOND FILE

Year at LSU: 10th (appointed Feb. 28, 2012)

Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1969 in New Iberia, La.

Children: Cody, Ariel, Christopher and Madison

High School: New Iberia (La.) High School

College: LSU, ’93