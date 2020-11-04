Longtime New Orleans brewery Dixie Beer unveils new name

NEW ORLEANS - Dixie Beer, New Orleans' oldest operating brewery, has announced its new name.

The brewery will now be called the Faubourg Brewing Company. The name Faubourg is a French word that's often used interchangeably with "neighborhood." Gayle Benson, majority owner of the company, said the name is a tribute to the diverse neighborhoods of New Orleans.

"When my husband and I acquired the majority interest in Dixie Beer in 2016, we recognized that we were investing in more than a brewery, we were investing in a strong and resilient community," Benson said. "The Faubourg Brewing Company is a celebration of our city, our people, and our commitment to New Orleans."

After conversations with leaders of minority communities, the company decided to retire the name "Dixie" in June. The brewery has engaged with hundreds of New Orleans residents over the past several months to participate in the rebranding process. They received over 5,400 online submissions of names.

"We took a deliberate approach to the name retirement and rebranding process," General Manager Jim Birch said in a statement. "Our products have always brought people together, and we believe, like so many others, that "Faubourg" is a unifying name that celebrates every corner of New Orleans."

Customers can expect to see the new Faubourg Beer on shelves and taps in early 2021. Until then, products remain available under the Dixie brand.