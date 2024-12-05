Longtime lobbyist pleads guilty to child porn charge, federal prosecutors announce

BATON ROUGE — A longtime lawyer and lobbyist has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, telling a federal judge about downloaded material that involved minors below the age of 12.

James S. Burland, 69, had lobbied for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and also filed campaign finance reports for a number of political figures.

Burland and prosecutors negotiated an agreement in October and the court released details of the deal Thursday. In the pact, prosecutors noted that agents who raided Burland's home in Spanish Town last April found 174 images involving children.

"In total, defendant knowingly possessed ... files knowing that they contained images of child pornography, to include images depicting prepubescent minors and minors who had not attained 12 years of age," the plea agreement said. Burland formally agreed to the deal Wednesday.

Burland faces up to 20 years in prison but, according to the plea deal, he could receive a reduced penalty because he accepted responsibility for his actions. He also must register as a sex offender.

According to the agreement, Burland could also be fined $250,000 and ordered to pay a special assessment of $17,000. Victims also may be entitled to restitution if they can be identified, the court said.

Burland had been free but U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles ordered him held by federal marshals.