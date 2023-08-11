102°
Longtime deputy fired, arrested for DWI following hit-and-run crash in Livingston Parish

2 hours 31 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 12:49 PM August 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A veteran sheriff's deputy has lost his job after he was arrested for DWI following a hit and run on Thursday. 

Deputy Clint Gray, 50, was also booked for reckless operation and resisting an officer after the wreck, which happened while he was off-duty Thursday night. Gray has been with the department since 2001. 

“This is certainly disappointing news. He is a veteran of the LPSO & his conduct is unacceptable,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.

Gray has been released from jail as of early Friday afternoon.

