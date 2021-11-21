Long-time LSU professor hit, killed while cycling near home Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday morning while riding along Stanford Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 77-year-old Norimoto Murai was hit around 10:55 a.m., blocks away from his home. Murai died in the hospital.

Murai has been a professor at the LSU AgCenter for the past 30 years.