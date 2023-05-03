Long-running Louisiana restaurant chain, Ruth's Chris Steak House, sold for $715 million

Photo: Google Maps

NEW ORLEANS - Ruth's Chris Steak House, the New Orleans-based restaurant chain that grew to open up more than 150 locations across the country and internationally, has been bought up by Darden, the parent company of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steak House.

Darden announced the merger Wednesday, saying the decades-old chain will complement its portfolio of restaurants, which also includes Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

Ruth's Chris currently operates 154 locations worldwide, including restaurants in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie and Lafayette.

You can read the full announcement from Darden below.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. ("Darden") (NYSE:DRI) and Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. ("Ruth's") (Nasdaq: RUTH), jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Darden will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ruth's for $21.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $715 million. Ruth's, owner and operator of Ruth's Chris Steak House ("Ruth's Chris"), will complement Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands which currently includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

Ruth's Chris was founded in 1965 in New Orleans, Louisiana, by Ruth Fertel and features signature USDA Prime steaks served sizzling on 500-degree plates, New Orleans-inspired sides and an award-winning wine list. Ruth's Chris has 154 locations around the globe, including 80 company-owned or -operated restaurants and 74 franchised restaurants, generating systemwide sales of over $860 million, total revenues over $500 million, and average annual restaurant volumes for company-owned or -operated locations of $6.2 million in Ruth's fiscal year 2022.

"Ruth's Chris is a strong and distinctive brand in the fine dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to their loyal guests," said Darden President and CEO Rick Cardenas. "It fits the criteria we have for adding a brand to our portfolio and supports our winning strategy. Ruth's Chris is a great complement to our portfolio of brands, and I'm pleased to welcome their nearly 5,000 team members to Darden."

Cheryl Henry, President, CEO and Chairperson of Ruth's, stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to join the Darden family. Our strategy and operating philosophy aligns well with Darden, and we have a strong cultural fit that should ensure a smooth transition. This transaction will also provide more opportunities for our team members to develop in their careers as we continue to grow our 57-year-old iconic brand."