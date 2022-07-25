82°
Latest Weather Blog
Long-awaited Pete Maravich statue unveiled Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - LSU unveiled a statue to immortalize Tiger legend 'Pistol' Pete Maravich, alongside other hall-of-famers like Shaquille O'Neil and Bob Pettit.
The statue was revealed July 25, with a private reception afterward inside the PMAC.
Pistol Pete scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging an outstanding 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. He was the leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history.
Trending News
In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the Louisiana legislature.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote in Gonzales to put speed cameras in school zones pushed back
-
Teens tried to rob man after luring him to motel for sex;...
-
Pointe Coupee deputies hold active shooter training before school returns in August
-
After months-long wait, Tigerland bridge finally poised to reopen
-
Long-awaited Pete Maravich statue to be unveiled later today
Sports Video
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...