Long-awaited Pete Maravich statue unveiled Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - LSU unveiled a statue to immortalize Tiger legend 'Pistol' Pete Maravich, alongside other hall-of-famers like Shaquille O'Neil and Bob Pettit.

The statue was revealed July 25, with a private reception afterward inside the PMAC.

Pistol Pete scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging an outstanding 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. He was the leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history.

In 1987, Maravich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the Louisiana legislature.