Latest Weather Blog
Long-awaited demolition of abandoned Glen Oaks Middle School set to begin Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday marks the first day of the 135-day demolition project for the abandoned Glen Oaks Middle School.
The former school has sat abandoned since the summer of 2020, when a charter school that had taken up residence at the property moved out. Last November, a fire ravaged the site, and the site has since become a hotbed for vandalism.
A team has already assessed the building and classified it as having "hazardous content," officials said.
"We'll treat this whole building as if it has asbestos in it and haul it to the appropriate landfill," said Danny Pickering the demolition project's manager.
Councilman Darryl Hurst says there may be some noise during the process, but the project will be a long-term benefit and much-needed improvement for the community.
Pickering added that he and his team will only work during normal business hours, so the disruption of the demolition should be at a minimum.
Ideas and plans are encouraged by community residents on what to do with the land after it is cleared.
Trending News
"We'll be able to use our brains to imagine what it could be," Hurst said.
The school opened in 1955. Shortly after last year's fire, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board authorized razing the building at a cost of $1.3 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Portion of Hillsdale home damaged in fire
-
18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs
-
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Carolinas
-
One person killed in wreck outside of Walker
-
Trump was subject of 'apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club,...
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal