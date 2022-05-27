84°
Location of new Miss. River bridge narrowed to 3 options; see them here
BATON ROUGE - Officials have revealed the three final prospective locations for the capital area's new bridge spanning the Mississippi River.
The Capital Area Road and Bridge District committee met with consultants at the State Capitol Friday morning where they announced that all three of the finalists are located in Iberville Parish.
All three options would stem from LA 1 in Iberville Parish, one spot just south of Plaquemine and the other two roughly halfway between Plaquemine and White Castle.
All three bridge proposals would also extend to LA 30 on the east side of the river. Two of the proposals put the east-side entrance just north of Bayou Paul Lane, with the third option putting it south of the roadway.
This is a developing story.
