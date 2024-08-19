Locals react to President Biden giving up to $23 million to Tulane for cancer research

BATON ROUGE - Three locals shared their opinion about the Biden Administration granting $23 million dollars to Tulane University to fund a new technology that will help doctors detect cancerous tumors during surgery. This sparked a conversation about 'Cancer Alley'. The 85 mile stretch of land between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is home to more than 200 chemical plants.

"You throw money at it and then next year, you'll throw more money at it, thinking we're coming up with solution. But we're not," Ryan Reech said.

Louisiana is among the states with the highest Cancer rates according to the National Cancer Institute. Researchers and environmentalists believe 'Cancer Alley' plays a role in the high rates.

"We just have to take better care of our environment than what we're doing now," Sean Doty said.

Biden granted the money in hopes of helping the communities that are being affected by high polluted areas. Ryan Reech, Wadra Evette and Sean Doty are among the locals who feel that the money would help, but it's still is not enough and they would rather see the issues addressed head first.

"It's just a drop in the bucket. Thank you for the start, but we need tons more," Evette said.

"Whatever is causing the cancer should be the thing that's addressed," Reech said.