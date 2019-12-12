Local young hunters charged with illegal hunting

PRAIRIEVILLE – A pair of young hunters were charged with hunting violations in Concordia Parish, game wardens revealed Thursday.

Jonathan Spillman, 19, of Prairieville, and a juvenile were cited for hunting deer during illegal hours, possession of illegally taken deer, hunting deer from a public road, discharging a firearm from a public road, hunting deer using illegal methods, hunting from a moving vehicle and driving on levees. The juvenile was also cited for hunting without a resident big game license and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.

Agents said a game warden saw a vehicle spotlighting deer on a rural highway on December 7 and watched as the pair drove on top of a levee and continued to shine both sides of the levee, the Wildlife and Fisheries department said in a news release.

Law enforcement watched the pair stop and shoot an antlered deer from the vehicle on top of the levee, authorities said.

The duo admitted to shooting the deer when stopped, the department said.

Spillman was arrested and booked him into the Concordia Parish Jail. The juvenile was released to his parents. The agent also seized a spike deer and .17 caliber rifle.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken deer brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer using illegal methods carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Hunting from a public road, hunting from a moving vehicle and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 30 days in jail for each offense. Discharging a firearm from a public road carries up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail. Hunting without a resident big game license brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

