Local seniors learn about scams, get free health care at annual 'SALT' Expo
GONZALES — Hundreds of seniors were caught up on the latest scams and received free health care at the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together Expo on Tuesday.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies educated seniors on scams and artificial intelligence.
"There's people out there that maybe want to take your money, scam you out of everything you earned," Sheriff Bobby Webre said. "Now, with the advent of AI, we don't know where that is going to lead. We're seeing more and more of that."
Vendors from across the capital region were in attendance to give out free immunizations, check blood pressure and give out other health information.
The sheriff's office said the SALT program holds at least seven meetings per year.
