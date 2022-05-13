Local parents grapple with baby formula shortage; pediatricians offer solutions

BATON ROUGE - It's a problem causing panic and frustration among parents across the United States, and South Louisiana is no exception. Recalls and supply chain issues have wiped out store shelves of baby formula, leaving parents of newborns feeling desperate.

“It’s kinda been like, 'okay we’re going to the store, are they going to have the formula or are they not?' But lately, it’s definitely been more stressful than at the beginning," said Megan Kilcrease, who is a mother to two newborns.

One way Kilcrease is managing is by ordering her formula online and having it delivered straight to her home. In the back of her mind, she's worried about what will happen the next time she runs out.

"I don’t know what we’re going to do if we can’t find any more," she said.

Kilcrease uses the Parent's Choice brand formula for her babies, which is a generic brand. Dr. Mindy Calandro says generic and name-brand formulas have exactly the same nutrients and are perfectly interchangeable.

However, one thing Dr. Calandro strictly advises against is using formula in unconventional ways, such as watering it down. Doing so can have serious effects on the health of newborns.

“I caution families against using homemade formulas, watering down formulas or using formulas that are not intended for infants," Dr. Calandro said.

Dr. Calandro advises parents to reach out to their pediatrician for advice if they are struggling to find baby formula. It is also recommended to call local, small pharmacies to ask about their supply of formula.