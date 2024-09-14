Local mayors talk with residents on how to create community at EBR Neighborhood Convention

BATON ROUGE -- All the mayors in East Baton Rouge Parish spent Saturday at the River Center meeting with neighborhood representatives about how to create community.

The neighborhood convention grew out of conversations Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had early this year about how to improve the quality of life in the parish.

"We all wanna live in a community and in a city-parish where we can thrive and prosper, raise our children etc. And so we wanted to give people the resources to do that today," Broome said.

Saturday's event included workshops about public safety, neighborhood associations, blight and about how to bring neighbors together.

"We all do great things, but we don't do them all together in concert and we don't do them always together with our city parish services and so this concept is connecting all of us," Gary Patureau, a convention organizer said.

Hundreds attended the daylong event. One topic attendees were looking for info on was how to get more effective action on reporting problems they're experiencing.

For this, parish leaders explained the process of reporting through 311 and the mayor's office to make sure their issue is addressed.

At mid-day, the mayors sat down for a roundtable discussion. One topic of conversation was what makes a good leader.

"Someone who knows it's not about them. That it's about the community. It's about servant leadership. The mantra servant leadership is simple, it's not about me and it's not about today," Central Mayor Wade Evans said.

The event comes just days after hurricane francine rolled throughed Louisiana. Each of them praised the work of the city and parish workers citizens and highlighted what they can accomplish when the communities work as a team.

Officials say they plan to continue this convention and have it become an integral part of their communities.