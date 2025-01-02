Local law enforcement to help with security in New Orleans during Sugar Bowl

BATON ROUGE - Multiple law enforcement agencies will be helping out with security during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans Thursday afternoon.

Aid was requested from other departments after a truck ran through Bourbon Street during New Year's festivities, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

The Baton Rouge Police Department offered assistance to the NOPD, and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they have leant a bomb-sniffing dog to help with the ongoing investigation as well as 30 deputies to help with security during the game Thursday.

"I think that's what they've requested from most agencies," said Casey Rayborn-Hicks with EBRSO. "Assistance with security."

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has also offered its assistance, but officials said it has not been requested yet.