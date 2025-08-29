Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season

BATON ROUGE - As football season approaches, local high schools put the final touches on their preparations as they compete in local jamborees.

Parkview Baptist hosted U-High, Dunham and Brusly on Thursday night for their annual Red Stick Rumble.

Over at Southern, it was Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Battle on the Bluff. The jamboree saw East Feliciana, Belaire, Liberty Magnet, McKinley, Northeast and Tara on Thursday.

The action continues on Friday. The Red Stick Rumble concludes with Catholic vs. Madison Prep at 7 p.m. The Battle on the Bluff ends with Glen Oaks vs. Capitol, Istrouma vs. Scotlandville and Broadmoor vs. Woodlawn.

The high school football regular season starts Sept. 4.