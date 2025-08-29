78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local high schools compete in jamborees before the start of the season

3 hours 49 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 10:55 PM August 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - As football season approaches, local high schools put the final touches on their preparations as they compete in local jamborees.

Parkview Baptist hosted U-High, Dunham and Brusly on Thursday night for their annual Red Stick Rumble. 

Over at Southern, it was Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Battle on the Bluff. The jamboree saw East Feliciana, Belaire, Liberty Magnet, McKinley, Northeast and Tara on Thursday. 

The action continues on Friday. The Red Stick Rumble concludes with Catholic vs. Madison Prep at 7 p.m. The Battle on the Bluff ends with Glen Oaks vs. Capitol, Istrouma vs. Scotlandville and Broadmoor vs. Woodlawn. 

The high school football regular season starts Sept. 4.

