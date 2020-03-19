78°
Local healthcare agency requests donation of supplies from community

2 hours 35 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2020 Mar 19, 2020 March 19, 2020 8:31 AM March 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The local healthcare community is asking for assistance from local businesses as it works to manage the impact of COVID-19. 

Community-members who have access to the supplies listed below are asked to donate as much as they can to Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Organizations that may have access to these supplies include dentist offices, medical offices, construction companies, and industry organizations.

Needed items include:

Masks of any kind

Safety Goggles

Nitrile gloves

Please contact (225) 381-6005 for specific instructions on how and where to send donated items.

