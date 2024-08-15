94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local cleanup group teams with debris removal service to sweep Baton Rouge streets

Thursday, August 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Gray Barr

BATON ROUGE — For the first time, street sweepers joined the efforts of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful to clean the community Thursday.

"Today is like Santa Claus came today! But even better than a three-carat diamond ring because we got Chris Nkadi with Elite Waste (and Construction Services, a debris removal service)," Keep Tiger Town Beautiful Founder Jennifer Richardson said.

Nine trucks were on Perkins Road on Thursday morning, seven of which were street sweepers.

Elite Waste told WBRZ that they also want to do their part to keep Baton Rouge clean and give future generations a clean city they can be proud of.

"I have three kids, two boys, one girl. I see them growing up and coming up, and I want them to be safe as well. It starts right here. It starts today," Elite Waste and Construction Services Vice President Christopher Nkadi said.

To learn more about Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, click here.

