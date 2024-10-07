91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local car dealer partners with LSU fraternities to collect supplies for Hurricane Helene victims

Monday, October 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Brian Harris dealerships are partnering with several LSU fraternities to collect much-needed supplies for the victims of devastating Hurricane Helene. 

The groups are collecting canned goods, water gallons, clothing, toiletries, and other necessities to help victims get back on their feet. 

Donations will be collected at any of the drop-off locations until no further donations are needed. 

Drop-offs can be made at Brian Harris BMW, Harris Porsche, and Audi of Baton Rouge as well as at any of the participating fraternities' houses. 

