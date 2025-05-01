Local artists featured at new installation in Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE - A handful of local artists are being featured by a new installation in Perkins Rowe.

The display, which is located in the corner space next to Body Sculpt Barre Studio, shows four local artists' work in the windows for shoppers to see.

The featured artists are Jordan Hefler, David Losavio, Loveday Funck and Emily Seba of Fat Cat Designs.

The display will remain up through July and many of the pieces on display can be purchased.