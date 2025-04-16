71°
Livonia High School students beautify campus for Love the Boot Week

Source: WBRZ
LIVONIA - Two clubs at Livonia High School joined forces to help clean up the school campus and plant new greenery around its garden. 

The Livonia High Outdoor Club and Agricultural Program collected 57 pounds of trash, planted five fruit trees, created a new wildflower garden and added 75 plants to the campus garden to participate in Love the Boot Week, a statewide beautification campaign that happens every April. 

Livonia High Vice Principal Rosie Courville commended the effort.

“Livonia is putting conscious effort into campus beautification as we work to incorporate more greenspace for our students to enjoy," Courville said. "This is an initial step in the process, and we will continue work over the summer to make sure our campus is ready to welcome our students for the 2025-2026 school year."

