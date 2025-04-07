Events scheduled all week long to beautify the capital city with Love the Boot Week

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's largest litter removal and beautification effort is officially underway after it began on Saturday.

Parishes around the state are hosting their own clean-up events until Apr. 13.

2une In's Abigail Whitam is joining Jennifer Richardson with Keep Tiger Town Beautiful this morning.

"We need this help because we have so much litter. There's so much disrespectfulness going on. People throwing garbage out of their car windows, I know everybody has seen it. Diapers. Crawfish tails," Richardson said. "We need this help because we have so much litter. There's so much disrespectfulness going on. It's the people are causing the litter and that's the problem."

KTTB schedule:

April 7 - Hi Nabor; 9620 Florida Blvd

April 8 - Walmart; 3132 College Drive

April 9 - Allied Systems; 11680 S Harrells Ferry

April 10 - Ivar's; 2954 Perkins Road

April 11 - Surge; 5555 Burbank

April 12 - Gateway 12; 2110 S Sherwood Forest Blvd

All KTTB cleanup events start at 8 a.m.