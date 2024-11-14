Livonia elects 5 council members to represent town

LIVONIA — Livonia voters chose five council members Tuesday from a slate of six candidates.

The five candidates elected to office are Brian Bergeron (I), John "Terry" Jarreau (R), Lester "Doon" Jarreau (R), Twanna LeJeune (I) and Lorne "Man" Webre (I).

A total of 2,825 votes were cast, which is nearly a 60 percent voter turnout for the race.