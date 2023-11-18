Livingston Police trying to find woman last seen on Nov. 10

LIVINGSTON - Police are are asking for help locating a Livingston woman who was last seen leaving home on Nov. 10.

Rachael Marie Williams is described as 38 years old, white, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’9” tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Williams has a nose ring and a tattoo of baby feet on the left side of her chest.

Williams was last seen leaving her residence on Cypress Street in the Town of Livingston on Friday, Nov. 10, at approximately 7 p.m. She left in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with no license plate.

Anyone with information on Williams' location is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at (225) 686-7153 or to email BHerring@TownofLivingston.com.