Livingston Police looking for 'Bubble Bandit;' allegedly stole detergent by putting it down his pants

2 hours 39 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025 Oct 14, 2025 October 14, 2025 10:50 AM October 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Police are searching for a man who they say stole detergent from a Florida Boulevard Dollar General by putting it into his pants. 

According to police, the man was seen in several locations along Florida in a white GMC truck. 

"See you soon Bubble Bandit!" the police said on Facebook.

