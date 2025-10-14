85°
Livingston Police looking for 'Bubble Bandit;' allegedly stole detergent by putting it down his pants
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Police are searching for a man who they say stole detergent from a Florida Boulevard Dollar General by putting it into his pants.
According to police, the man was seen in several locations along Florida in a white GMC truck.
"See you soon Bubble Bandit!" the police said on Facebook.
