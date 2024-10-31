Livingston Parish warns of scam bench warrant letters sent out from 'Livingston Parish County'

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish residents should be aware of scam letters being sent around alleging that recipients are being charged with various crimes, including failure to appear in court and contempt of court, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The scam letters are modeled after real letters one would receive if they were wanted in court, but a few key details are off. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the letters identify the parish as "Livingston Parish County." Louisiana does not have counties.

Earlier this year, Livingston Parish deputies warned of a phone scam where scammers alleging to be deputies were claiming the call's recipient owed fines or was due in court.