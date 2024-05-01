89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns people of scammers pretending to be deputies

1 hour 49 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2024 May 1, 2024 May 01, 2024 4:49 PM May 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned people within the parish that scammers are pretending to be LPSO deputies to get money.

According to the LPSO, scammers tell potential victims that they owe fines and court costs for past citations, and then tell potential victims to send funds via CashApp or gift cards to avoid facing a warrant for their arrest.

Trending News

The LPSO tells those contacted by scammers to contact them at 225-686-2241 x1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days