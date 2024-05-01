89°
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warns people of scammers pretending to be deputies
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned people within the parish that scammers are pretending to be LPSO deputies to get money.
According to the LPSO, scammers tell potential victims that they owe fines and court costs for past citations, and then tell potential victims to send funds via CashApp or gift cards to avoid facing a warrant for their arrest.
The LPSO tells those contacted by scammers to contact them at 225-686-2241 x1.
