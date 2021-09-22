Livingston Parish tables plans to spray for mosquitoes as cooler weather rolls in

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Sunny and radiant skies along with a cool breeze is weather most storm victims in Livingston have been waiting for since dealing with Hurricane Ida.

The good weather has lead Livingston's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to cancel mosquito treatment.

Parish President Layton Ricks says they are confident the fall weather can prevent or remove the mosquitos from breeding.

"Hopefully, this wind will push most of that standing water out of here, and hopefully, we will not have to spray," Ricks said.

The parish planned to spray after Hurricane Ida. The area was occupied with high water, a perfect breeding ground for mosquitos.

"Usually, after a flood or a disaster...like what we been through, that water stagnates, which is a breathing ground for mosquitos. There is always a concern of West Nile and all these other things that go along with it," Ricks said. "And then we decided let's spray, but then the weather changed."



"They have been really bad since Ida. In fact, during night time you can't really sit outside," Livingston Parish resident Kathy Lockhart said.

Kathy Lockhart has lived in Walker for five decades and is all too familiar with the nuisance.

"Oh, it's very annoying. We like to sit outside in the evenings, and you can't, and they planned to spray, and I am definitely for it," Lockhart said.

Crews may return with more spray missions if the weather changes or more West Nile cases are reported.

"If we get any cases or if anyone starts reporting a large growth of mosquito beds, then we may have to revisit it," Ricks said.

So far, the parish has reported one case of the West Nile virus earlier this month, but they are not alone. East Baton Rouge has reported three cases.

East Baton Rouge's mosquito abatement says they are spraying six nights a week using trucks and aircraft. Their biggest focus is areas that received high water due to flooding.

As for Livingston Parish, they are ready to respond to mosquito issues if residents have concerns.

"They can call our homeland security director and let us know if you see a mosquito growth, and we will investigate that," Ricks said.

As of now, Livingston Parish does not have any plans to spray.