Livingston Parish Superintendent added agenda item to address employee concerns during School Board meeting Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - After a canceled job fair and a mass teacher absence, the Livingston Parish Superintendent added an agenda item to address employees concerns during a school board meeting Thursday.

The agenda item will be presented by Superintendent Joe Murphy and includes discussions of a four-day work week, teachers and faculty no longer having to work extra hours at after-school athletic events and an earlier dismissal date for the end of the year.

Also proposed: All principals may be authorized to discontinue any non-essential club or activity that takes place outside the sponsor's contracted work period for which they are not being compensated for the remainder of the school year.

Over the weekend, a one percent sales tax to fund teachers salaries was voted down by Livingston Parish residents. In the days following, the school system announced that a job fair had to be canceled and classes at Denham Springs High School would be called off for Thursday due to too many teacher absences.

WBRZ asked the Livingston Federation of Teachers and School Employees if the cancellations were due to the tax failing. The teacher's union said they did not organize the walk out, but they understand that educators are upset.

"Teachers across the district are hurt by the results of Saturdays election and frustrated by some of the district administration's actions. I think the teachers at DSH were particularly upset and felt they needed to take action tomorrow. LFT will continue to work with staff across the district to make sure they feel heard and come up with long term strategies to address staff concerns," the group said.

The school board meeting will be held at the Livingston Parish Public Schools Board Room, 13909 Florida Boulevard at 5 p.m.