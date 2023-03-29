57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs High School cancels classes for Thursday, says too many teachers will be absent

2 hours 45 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 5:41 PM March 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENAHM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Schools announced that the Denham Springs High School will be closed Thursday because too many teachers will be absent. 

Superintendent Joe Murphy said they tried to hire substitutes for the day, but too many teachers had called out. 

“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time. This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”

Denham Springs Principal Wes Howard said they will continue school on Friday. 

Trending News

The school shut-down comes after Livingston Parish residents failed to pass a one percent sales tax to raise teachers salaries. Tuesday, the school system announced it had cancelled a job fair due to "low attendance."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days