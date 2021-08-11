Livingston Parish students mask up for first day of 2021-2022 school year

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish students are all set to begin Day One of the 2021-2022 school year, Wednesday.

The first day has been staggered so that students whose last names begin with A-K start classes Wednesday, and students whose last names begin with L-Z start classes Thursday.

On Friday, all students will be in class for their second day of school.

According to its website, the Livingston Parish Public School System serves over 26,000 students, and as Louisiana battles a severe uptick in COVID cases, the health and well-being of each one of these students is the priority of local school officials.

For this reason, a series of COVID-related safety measures are being implemented for area schools.

One of the most noticeable virus-related safety regulations is the requirement that masks be worn indoors and on school buses.

Additional COVID-safety guidelines can be found here.

