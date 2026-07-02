Livingston Parish students earn top 10 awards at National Beta Convention

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish students earned top-10 awards at the National Beta Convention in Nashville.

The convention, held from June 16 to 20, saw students compete against each other in various displays of creativity, leadership, and academic achievement.

Denham Springs, Holden and French Settlement High School earned 17 top-10 national placements together.

Denham Springs student Kate Dentro was one of three students selected to serve as a National Beta Ambassador. Throughout the year, Dentro will serve as a student leader advocating for Beta members across the nation. Denham Springs also won the National Champion in the Senior Spanish Academic Test.

French Settlement High School won the National Champion "Beta Blitz" competition.

Holden High School placed 4th in the Variety Act competition.

"The success of these students reflects countless hours of preparation, dedication, and support from teachers, sponsors, administrators, families and the community," Superintendent Jody Purvis said. "Their accomplishments on the national stage make Livingston Parish and the State of Louisiana incredibly proud."