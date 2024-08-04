Livingston Parish street repairs in second phase

DENHAM SPRINGS – A series of roads in Denham Springs are soon to get a face lift.



Residents of Denham Springs say that the streets are not only bad in the parish, but dangerous for drivers.



"If you come through it'll mess up your front end, it's just ridiculous," Paul Ruiz, Denham Springs resident, said.



The streets have also been the culprit of several accidents, according to residents.



"Because the road is so narrow, and big trucks come down this road all the time, and there's been multiple accidents on the roads, people swerving in and out of pot holes and hitting another vehicle," resident Dedrick Perkins said.



The 3.5 million project started in April and is expected to be finished in about six months. The money from the project is being funded through the state, resulting in a 1 cent sales tax that residents are happy to pay.



"Who wouldn't be, that's what taxes are for...right?" Perkins said.



The project is in the second phase and began in 2014. Livingston parish officials say that the second phase was made possible by effective management, budgeting and continued sales tax growth.



As a part of the second phase, crews are filling in potholes and giving the roads a new, smooth surface.



Residents say it was about time for the project.



"Now they're doing something good and they've been needing to do this," Ruiz said.



Parish officials say they expect the project to be completed before the 200-day deadline.