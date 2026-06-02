President Trump congratulates Walker High School JRTOC for winning three national competitions

WALKER — The Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC Raider team has received an official congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump after winning three national titles.

The students won the All-Service Raider Nationals, the Army Raider National Challenge and the Marine Corps Raider Nationals during the 2025-2026 competitive season.

To congratulate them, Trump sent an official White House letter recognizing the students for their leadership, determination, character and achievements.

"What makes this story unique is that these students come from a public school in rural Livingston Parish, Louisiana, yet have built one of the most successful Raider programs in the country," retired U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Joshua Gillich said.