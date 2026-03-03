Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Public Schools has begun accepting online registrations this week for incoming kindergarten students for the 2026-27 school year.

Parents of eligible children can complete the early registration process online starting March 2. To qualify, children have to be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2026.

District officials said families are required to submit several documents during registration, including a birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization records, a parent or guardian ID and proof of residency.

Students currently enrolled in LPPS Pre-K were automatically rolled over and did not need to register again.

Once registration is completed, schools contact parents with information about kindergarten screening and parent meetings.

To register a student, click here.