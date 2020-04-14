Livingston Parish school system begins sending meals to students' homes this week

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish schools have teamed up with Baylor University to help deliver meals to students' doorsteps during the coronavirus closures.

The public school system announced meals began going out Monday to a total of 15,134 students thanks to its "Meals-to-You" program, a partnership with Baylor and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More than 600 boxes of food were delivered to the Albany post office in this weekend in preparation for the deliveries.

Families who were approved for the program should sign up for UPS My Choice or the USPS Informed Delivery service, which will notify them when their delivery is on its way.