Livingston Parish says new property values in tax notices reflect 2024 reassessment findings

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish says letters it sent to its property owners outlining new property values reflect updated assessment figures, not a general tax increase and not an indication that people updated their homes.

Parishes routinely update property values through reassessments, and for many this year's reassessment showed an increased value in their homes or businesses.

"The letter that was sent does not imply that any additions have been added to your home," the assessor's office said Sunday.

Appeals can be filed through the assessor's office, which is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. More information is also available at www.livingstonassessor.com .

Exemptions are available for the disabled, veterans, first responders and those over age 65. Homestead exemptions are also available.

Some exemptions have income limits, so those seeking exemptions should bring documentation showing annual income.