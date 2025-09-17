Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish residents with elevated utilities are eligible for flood insurance discount in October
LIVINGSTON — Starting Oct. 1, select Livingston Parish residents will be eligible for a discount on their flood insurance.
At the start of the month, residents with an air conditioner, furnace, hot water heater or solar battery system that is elevated above the first floor or built at the Base Flood Elevation will receive a 5% discount on their insurance.
Equipment must be permanently installed in the correction location and proper documentation must be provided to qualify, Parish President Randy Delatte said.
"These combined changes mean your insurance bill can go down even more, we're lowering costs while making Livingston Parish safer and stronger against future floods," Delatte said.
Trending News
The 5% discount comes before the parishwide reclassifcation as a Class 7 on a scale that measures and encourages community floodplain management practices. Starting in April 2026, the average homeowner can expect a 15% drop in their insurance rates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-12 eastbound reopens at Walker after five including medic injured in ambulance,...
-
VIDEO: Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound reopens two lanes at Walker after five...
-
2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting free cardio screenings to combat heart disease...
-
NFL veteran Emmitt Smith enters third year promoting opioid awareness, NARCAN availability
Sports Video
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida
-
LSU defense flexes its depth in dominant win over Gators
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the...