TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

Incident on I-10 Westbound near Highland Road MM (168). Left shoulder blocked

5:10a: Accident. Two right lanes blocked. in Port Allen on I 10 WB before LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stopped traffic back to Acadian Thruway/LSU/Exit 157B; CLEARED

5:15a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Port Allen on Hwy 1 SB at Ernest Wilson Dr; CLEARED

7:35a: Disabled vehicle. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB before I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to 10/12 Split/Hammond/Exit 159; CLEARED

8a: Closed due to accident in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB between US 61/US 190/Airline Hwy/Opelousas/Exit 5B and Hollywood St/Exit 5A, stopped traffic back to Hwy 19/Scotlandville/Baker/Exit 8A

8:15a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane/LA 3064/Exit 1B, stop and go traffic back to Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B