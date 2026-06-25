Livingston Parish residents voting on tax renewal this weekend

LIVINGSTON - Residents in Livingston Parish's Fire District 4 are heading to the polls this weekend to decide whether to renew a $32 household user fee that has been in place since 1996.

The fee is not a new tax; it is a continuation of a long-standing local funding source that supports firefighters, equipment, fire stations and emergency response readiness.

Fire District 4 in Livingston Parish covers 225 square miles, including Walker and Port Vincent and protects more than 60,000 residents and 24,000 households.

The district has 11 stations and the fee currently brings in about $800,000 a year for its operating budget.

Stephen Getscher, president of the Livingston Fire District 4 Firefighters' Association Local 5515, said the fee plays a role in a larger budget.

"As of right now we have a lot of infrastructure growth that's going on with District 4 and it's allowing us to get to our goals a lot faster. Out of our budget of $10.5 million, it makes up seven or eight percent of it," Getscher said.

Getscher said losing that funding would set back plans to upgrade aging stations.

"Getting to those goals of remodeling some of those stations that were built in the 90s no longer meet the needs of the community," he said. "We're trying to get there but with a small budget, cutting eight or nine thousand dollars out of the budget could make those goals years away instead of a lot sooner."

Getscher says equipment costs continue to rise.

"This station (Station 11) was over $3 million and a fire truck today costs well over a million," he said.

He addressed residents who may be hesitant about the vote.

"A lot of people don't want new taxes and that I completely understand. Living in the community District 4 myself, I get it, taxes are hard. We're not asking for new taxes, we're not asking for more money, we're asking for the money we've been getting since 96."

You can view your sample ballot here.