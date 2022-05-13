Livingston Parish president plans to sign 60-day development moratorium into effect

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish will halt all new land developments in the parish for 60 days after the parish president and council voiced their approval for the measure.

The parish council first approved the moratorium with a 7-2 vote Thursday night. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told WBRZ on Friday that he planned to sign off on the order and put it into effect.

It comes after a similar—but lengthier—moratorium in Ascension Parish, where officials said they were trying to buy time so they could reassess the parish's drainage needs and better determine how construction was affecting flooding in the area.