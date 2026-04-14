73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GOHSEP begins annual hurricane season training exercise

2 hours 22 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 6:02 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness began its annual statewide training exercise ahead of hurricane season.

The exercise brings together all the agencies that would respond to a weather emergency and helps perfect communication and coordination.

Trending News

It is run from the state's Emergency Operations Center, but also works with individual parishes at their own facilities participating in the same simulation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days