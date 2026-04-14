80°
Latest Weather Blog
Minnesota man formally charged for sending Central teen explicit videos
BATON ROUGE - A Minnesota man was formally charged in East Baton Rouge Parish for allegedly sending multiple explicit videos and photos of himself to a 13-year-old in Central.
Court documents say 32-year-old Jeffery Ronnei was communicating with a teen from Central through Snapchat from Sept. 3, 2025, to Sept. 11, 2025.
An affidavit says Ronnei sent the victim at least 20 inappropriate videos, exposing himself to the camera. The warrant says Ronnei asked the victim multiple times to send him pictures of herself.
Trending News
Ronnei was formally charged with one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 22 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bills advance to study TOPS effectiveness and possibly require students who fail...
-
Second Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry will be out of service Wednesday morning during Coast...
-
Former inmates given opportunity for fresh start at Second Chance Month Job...
-
Our Lady of the Lake unveil new emergency department observation unit opening...
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
Sports Video
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....