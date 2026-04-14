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Minnesota man formally charged for sending Central teen explicit videos

22 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 5:36 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Minnesota man was formally charged in East Baton Rouge Parish for allegedly sending multiple explicit videos and photos of himself to a 13-year-old in Central. 

Court documents say 32-year-old Jeffery Ronnei was communicating with a teen from Central through Snapchat from Sept. 3, 2025, to Sept. 11, 2025. 

An affidavit says Ronnei sent the victim at least 20 inappropriate videos, exposing himself to the camera. The warrant says Ronnei asked the victim multiple times to send him pictures of herself. 

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Ronnei was formally charged with one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 22 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. 

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