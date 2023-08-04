94°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish police looking for man missing for two weeks, shares new photos
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided new photos of a man who disappeared almost two weeks ago.
Cameron McCrory, 24, was last seen at North Park around 10 a.m. on July 22. McCrory is about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has dark hair.
Trending News
Police urge anyone with details such as who he was with, a vehicle description or the direction he was traveling to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
HISTORIC HALLWAY: Secret tunnel used by Huey P. Long restored into exclusive...
-
BRPD releases bodycam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting in June
-
Baton Rouge police officer arrested in child sex crime investigation released after...
-
Amite priest killed in car accident Wednesday afternoon
-
One person shot at Sugar Mill Apartments in Addis