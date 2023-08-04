94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish police looking for man missing for two weeks, shares new photos

1 hour 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 04 2023 Aug 4, 2023 August 04, 2023 6:10 PM August 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office provided new photos of a man who disappeared almost two weeks ago.

Cameron McCrory, 24, was last seen at North Park around 10 a.m. on July 22. McCrory is about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has dark hair. 

Trending News

Police urge anyone with details such as who he was with, a vehicle description or the direction he was traveling to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days