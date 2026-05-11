Livingston Parish plans to release 12 road projects for bid this year, with 3 expected to begin soon

LIVINGSTON — Officials in Livingston Parish plan to release 12 road projects for bid this year as the parish continues making investments into its Better Roads Program.

The announcement comes as bond funding was approved for the parish's infrastructure. So far, three projects are expected to begin within the next month, including road improvements in the Town of Livingston and North Walker beginning next week, improvements in the Watson area, which will go before the Parish Council on Thursday for bid approval and improvements in the Springfield area with bid opening scheduled for May 28.

According to Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte, engineering, design and construction is expected to move more quickly due to the parish separating the projects into smaller phases rather than a parish-wide contract. This allows multiple contractors to work simultaneously.

"These projects involve far more than simple mill-and-overlay asphalt work," Delatte said. "We are rebuilding and stabilizing road bases, along with associated drainage improvements, to create longer-lasting roads, reduce future maintenance costs, and improve the overall lifespan of parish infrastructure."

About 140 miles of roads are expected to see improvements through the Better Roads Program by the end of 2027.