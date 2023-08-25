Livingston Parish passes 160-day development moratorium

LIVINGSTON - After almost a month of debate regarding a year-long development moratorium in Livingston Parish, the council passed another one that would last 160 days instead Thursday night.

Initially, the council passed a year-long moratorium in July, but it was promptly vetoed by the parish president over concerns on how the moratorium violated the Fair Housing Act. The council then failed to override the veto, leading the council to go back to the drawing board.

Initially, the council planned to vote on a 120-day moratorium, but it amended the amount to the 160-day one that District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard proposed. Additionally, multi-family projects can ask for a waiver to move forward, which addresses Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks' concern on how the last moratorium violated of the Fair Housing Act.