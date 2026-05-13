East Feliciana animal park to become wildlife sanctuary, no longer offer hands-on encounters

Magnolia Wilds on Facebook

ETHEL — A private animal park in East Feliciana Parish announced plans to transition to a non-profit animal sanctuary and stop offering hands-on wildlife encounters, which it was known for.

Magnolia Wilds in Ethel called the move a "massive milestone in our mission to provide the best possible forever home for our resident animals."

Under its new sanctuary classification, the park will no longer allow visitors to swim with otters, play with sloths, or otherwise touch any of its animals.

"As we embrace sanctuary life, we will eventually be moving toward a standard 'no-contact' policy," the park announced on social media.

The wildlife park said it will honor all current bookings, and wildlife encounters will still be available through August 31.

An owner of Magnolia Wilds, formerly known as Barn Hill Preserve, was arrested in Texas in January for allegedly defrauding the owners of a similar park he had been contracted to overhaul.

The park has faced other problems in the past, including a confiscated giraffe and a boy bitten by a hyena.