Livingston Parish Officials recover the body of a man found drowned in Diversion Canal

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Several agencies in Livingston Parish including the Livingston District 9, Springfield Fire Department, St. Amant Fire Department, Wildlife and Fisheries, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a man who drowned in the Diversion Canal Saturday evening.

Reports say the man entered the water from a boat and never resurfaced.

Officials with the Springfield Fire Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff Office say the use of new sonar technology equipped on their boats helped recover the body.

After 26 minutes on scene, the victim was spotted using the sonar and quickly recovered.